Fundraiser extraordinaire Scott Cunliffe shortlisted for Granada Fundraiser of the Year at 2019 Pride of Britain Awards

Burnley ultra-runner and fundraiser extraordinaire Scott Cunliffe has been named as one of four shortlisted nominees for Granada Fundraiser of the Year at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards following his breathtaking RunAway Challenge.

Throughout the 2018/19 Premier League season, Scott ran to every single one of Burnley FC's away games to raise £60,000 for BFC in the Community and other Premier League clubs' charities, covering an eye-popping 3,092 miles over the course of his 5.6 million-step challenge.

Having previously been honoured by Uefa, who awarded him an #EqualGame award at Uefa's annual prize event in Monaco in August with Uefa President Aleksander Čeferin calling him 'an inspiration', Scott is now up for the prestigious Granada Fundraiser of the Year award at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards. The winner is announced this Friday.

"They contacted me a few weeks ago to tell me about it and I didn't quite know what it was because I've lived abroad for quite some years," said Scott, 45. "To be nominated for any award is quite flattering, but I didn't really know the scale of the Pride of Britain. Then I told a few people who said 'that's massive!' and had a look into it and realised it was pretty big. Then I saw it mentioned on the telly! It took a while to sink in!

"I've no idea who nominated me; it's a public nomination process so I'm really proud someone has taken the time to nominate me," he added. "I'm quite happy to have got this far and to have reached the last four - there's an awful lot of people who have inspired me to do what I did so there must be an awful lot of people out there doing amazing things as well, so to be at this level is pretty special. Anything beyond this is a bonus, really!"

Having himself taken up running to cope with mental health issues after witnessing a number of atrocities whilst working in human rights during intense conflict in Indonesia which left him with PTSD and depression, Scott is thrilled that his message that physical exercise can combat mental health issues is being recognised.

"It's nice for people to recognise the scale of the [mental health] issue - it's a lot bigger than people realise," he said. "So to recognise that and that fact that sport can play a role in people trying to fight their demons is great. Hopefully I've helped hammer that message home."