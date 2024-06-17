Fresh start for Slimming World class as it moves from Burnley Football Club to Burnley Masonic Hall in Nelson Square
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The end of an era has dawned for one of Burnley’s longest established Slimming World groups.
Based at Turf Moor for over 25 years, due to recent changes in the town group consultant Caroline Griffiths decided to look for a new home. And she found it at the Burnley Masonic Hall in Nelson Square.
Caroline, who has helped thousands of people to lose weight in her long career with Slimming World, launched her classes at the new venue a couple of weeks ago, heralding the start of a new era.
She runs two groups on Mondays with five sessions, taking in 150 members. Caroline said: “ I am looking forward to the future at the Burnley Masonic Hall and a fresh start all round.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.