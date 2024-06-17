Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The end of an era has dawned for one of Burnley’s longest established Slimming World groups.

Based at Turf Moor for over 25 years, due to recent changes in the town group consultant Caroline Griffiths decided to look for a new home. And she found it at the Burnley Masonic Hall in Nelson Square.

Caroline, who has helped thousands of people to lose weight in her long career with Slimming World, launched her classes at the new venue a couple of weeks ago, heralding the start of a new era.

