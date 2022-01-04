Former East Lancashire hospital boss awarded New Year's honour

Kevin McGee, who was appointed Lancashire Teaching Hospitals boss last year following seven years at the helm of the East Lancashire Trust, received the Order of the British Empire for his services to the NHS.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to have received the Order of the British Empire and to be named alongside so many inspiring individuals, many of whom work for the NHS.

“I’m very privileged to have had a varied and extensive career within the healthcare system, but the biggest reward is being able to work with so many amazing staff and partners who are dedicated to ensuring that we provide the very best health care services for the local populations of Lancashire and South Cumbria particularly during this pandemic.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin McGee

Professor Ebrahim Adia, Chairman at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On behalf of everyone at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate Kevin on receiving an OBE – this is a significant achievement and thoroughly deserved.