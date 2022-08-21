News you can trust since 1877
Foodies help to create a bean feast for charity at Clitheroe Food Festival

Foodies who flocked to Clitheroe’s Food Festival made the event into a bean-feast for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation by visiting its Castle Street stall and donating £813.67.

By Sue Plunkett
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 9:17 pm
The stall was staffed by a team of five volunteers, who ran a fundraising raffle and tombola. First prize in the raffle was a luggage set donated by Pete and Christine Gainsley, proprietors of Castle Street’s Purdie Oak luggage and gift shop.

The couple also donated and helped to source additional raffle and tombola prizes.

Helping to create a bean feast for Rosemere Cancer Foundation as food festival visitors support its fundraising raffle and tombola run by volunteers ( left to right_ Louise Grant, Norma Blackburn, Roger Wilson, Sandra Varnavas and Margaret Dunn

The charity funds items beyond NHS means such as cutting edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South

Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the

Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General.

