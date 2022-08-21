Foodies help to create a bean feast for charity at Clitheroe Food Festival
Foodies who flocked to Clitheroe’s Food Festival made the event into a bean-feast for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation by visiting its Castle Street stall and donating £813.67.
The stall was staffed by a team of five volunteers, who ran a fundraising raffle and tombola. First prize in the raffle was a luggage set donated by Pete and Christine Gainsley, proprietors of Castle Street’s Purdie Oak luggage and gift shop.
Read More
The couple also donated and helped to source additional raffle and tombola prizes.
Most Popular
-
1
East Lancashire Hospitals Trust in running for coveted award in recognition of sterling work to support armed forces veterans
-
2
Covid arrival tests ‘to be axed’ for fully vaccinated returning to UK
-
3
Covid booster jabs to be offered to 16 and 17 year-olds from Monday
-
4
Foodies help to create a bean feast for charity at Clitheroe Food Festival
-
5
Passion of founders and public helps Burnley based mental health charity make amazing comeback
The charity funds items beyond NHS means such as cutting edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South
Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the
Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General.