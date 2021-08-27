Find out how you can sign up for one of the most scenic bike rides in the Ribble Valley for charity

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Accrington and Clitheroe and sponsored by Dare 2B, Applethwaite Homes and Hanson Cement Group, its comeback is scheduled for Sunday, September 5th, from a new start/finish point of the Hanson Cement Works in West Bradford Road, Clitheroe.

It will be smaller than in previous years, offering a choice of two rather than three routes. The longer route of 60 miles is a brand new route that includes a fair degree of climbing, while the 25 mile route is much flatter. Both courses head out via Chatburn into breathtakingly beautiful Ribble Valley and Bowland countryside.

Usually held in June, when it last took place in 2019, the Ribble Valley Ride raised more than £9,000 for a trio of charities. It will again support three charities, which this year are Rotary, Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Prostate Cancer UK.

The Ribble Valley Ride is making a low key return this autumn with cyclists, like these from 2019, able to take in the beautiful local countryside while pedaling to raise money to support a trio of charities

Bill Honeywell, of Clitheroe Rotary Club, said: “It will be quite a low key comeback as we know lots of people are still nervous of group events, but we’re hopeful of a peloton of about 100 riders. We don’t believe there are more scenic routes anywhere in the country than the ones we have mapped out. The longer route is quite challenging, but the views are worth it, while the shorter route really packs in the scenery.”