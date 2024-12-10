Fe fi fo fun! Local pantomime cast brings festive cheer to children’s ward

Christmas came early for young patients at East Lancashire Hospitals this week, as the cast from a local pantomime made a surprise visit to spread some festive cheer.

The cast from Jack and the Beanstalk took a break from their performances at Blackburn Empire Theatre to visit the children’s unit at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Dressed in their full costumes, they spent time talking to the young patients and their families and the next day live streamed their show so children who were unable to go to the theatre still had the opportunity to watch the production and see the characters come to life.

Play team leader on the children’s unit Gemma Benn said: “It was amazing to see people’s faces light up when the cast were on the ward – they were clearly bringing so much joy to our patients. I haven’t seen some of them smile like that since they arrived.

Jack and the Beanstalk cast with Benjamin

“It was also great to see how happy the staff were too, the visit really boosted the ward all round.”

Stee Leahy, who plays pantomime dame Tilly Trot, said: “Being able to bring the magic of pantomime to the children in the hospital was a really rewarding experience for all of us. They may not have physically been able to get to the theatre to experience the show, but I hope that we delivered the children, and staff, some festive cheer in the only way could. It was an honour.”

There is a variety of festive events and activities going on across the Trust this Christmas including performances from local choirs and the annual “Give a gift” appeal. For more information or to get involved, see the ELHT&Me charity website. https://www.elhtandme.co.uk/