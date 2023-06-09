The recent refurbishment of the rooms at Burnley General Hospital is for parents, families and siblings to use whilst babies receive treatment.

The newly transformed rooms give and a modern, calm, comfortable environment during what can be a difficult time. With flat screen televisions and freshly painted walls brightening up the rooms, as well as full kitchen and en-suite, the rooms now have a homely feel where families can spend precious time close to their babies.

NICU staff Claire Norney, Diane Benson and Cathy Douglas in the family rooms that have been given a new lease of life thanks to the charity ELHT & Me

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s NICU cares for the sickest and smallest of babies, providing a whole range of neonatal care, catering for a delivery rate of over 6,200 infants born every year.

Claire Norney, NICU Ward Manager, said: “With the nature of the work that we do, it’s so important for families to be close to their babies during what can be a very anxious time.

“We desperately need these areas because our patients can be in our care for some time. This means that those living out of the area don’t have to worry about travelling long distances and leaving their babies. It will alleviate any extra stress and anxiety and have a positive impact on both parents and babies.