Family of young Lancashire girl who took her own life after battling anorexia are to stage a fundraising event

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eve Lewis was a popular and bright 15-year-old student in her final year at Burscough Priory Academy when she died after taking her own life following a battle with anorexia.

Her family said that although Eve had been making good progress in her treatment following an inpatient-admission period, they believe she was still tormented by anorexia and was struggling to overcome the intense internal battle.

This resulted in Eve tragically taking her own life while out walking her dog, on Sunday September 26, 2021.

The family of 15-year-old Eve Lewis who took her own life after battling with anorexia, is putting on a charity event to raise money and awareness to help tackle the issue

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now her family are are holding a dinner and auction fundraiser in Southport on October 6 in her memory.

The event, Eve’s Legacy Charity Dinner, will celebrate her life, and in parallel, will raise funds for an education programme at Eve’s high school - Burscough Priory Academy.

The programme will be facilitated by S.E.E.D - a specialist eating disorder charity based in Preston – who will provide pupils with a crucial education and awareness programme.

Eve Lewis, who attended Burscough Priory Academy

Their aim is to help young people to understand positive self-esteem and body image, along with empowering pupils to develop a positive mindset and self-acceptance. It is hoped that more schools and young people can also be reached with this funding.

Eve’s mum, Paula Lewis, said: “We always knew Eve would go on to do great things. Even though she is no longer with us, she is continuing to do good, and help others through the fundraising and education programme. That is a great comfort to us.

“I’d love to see as many people as possible at this event. We’d really like support from businesses too, to make this event and the programme a success in Eve’s memory. Donations of funds towards the education programme, and also prizes for the raffle will be gratefully received.

“Please contact S.E.E.D if you are able to support us in any way - https://www.seedlancashire.co.uk or 01772 915735.”

Founder and CEO S.E.E.D Lancashire, Shelley Perry, said: “It’s an honour to be supporting Eve’s family in their plea to make a legacy for their beautiful daughter by educating schools and getting the information out there to help young people and their families with eating disorders.”

Eve’s Legacy Charity Dinner event will be held on October 6, at Bliss Hotel Southport, and will be a celebration of Eve’s life, with support from her family, friends and school.

Tickets can be booked here - https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BTJH