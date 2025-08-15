Every doctor's surgery in Burnley rated according to patients in the GP Patient Survey 2025

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:05 BST

How did your GP surgery do? 🩺

Patients in Burnley have had their say on how they feel their GP practice is performing in the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal every GP practice in Burnley rated according to patient satisfaction. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 378 survey forms sent out to patients at Yorkshire Street Medical Centre in Burnley. The response rate was 31%, with 118 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good.

1. Yorkshire Street Medical Centre

There were 388 survey forms sent out to patients at Burnley Wood Medical Centre in Burnley. The response rate was 33%, with 129 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 49% said it was very good and 34% said it was fairly good.

2. Burnley Wood Medical Centre

There were 426 survey forms sent out to patients at Parkside Surgery in Burnley. The response rate was 26%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 39% said it was very good and 38% said it was fairly good.

3. Parkside Surgery

There were 879 survey forms sent out to patients at Riverside Family Practice in Burnley. The response rate was 11%, with 98 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 39% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

4. Riverside Family Practice

