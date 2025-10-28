The host of an event, to celebrate World Mental Health Day in Burnley recently, described the experience as ‘an incredible success.’

Held at Aroma Asian restaurant, organiser Nasreen Ali, who is a psychotherapist based in Burnley and founder of Home Of Healing. said: “ What we shared was a powerful moment of connection, support, shared value, and celebration of inclusivity and diversity. Every conversation, every presence, and every open heart contributed to something truly special.

“Bringing people together to shine a light on mental health and well-being, it was a day filled with heartfelt conversations, awareness of selves and the stigma surrounding mental illness.”

Psychotherapist Nasreen Ali (left) with Coun. Lubna Khan at the World Mental Health Day event held in Burnley

Nasreen thanked sponsors and organisers, including Mayah Thornber and Izra Erturk and also guest speakers Coun. Lubna Khan who highlighted the importance of supporting one another and life coach Dave Warren who spoke about the growth, unity, and support he has witnessed in Burnley. Psychotherapist Sue Blackshaw, said “mental health has a safe space for everyone, and so does Burnley.”