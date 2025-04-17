Easter first aid advice for children over 12 months old from St John Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we head towards Easter, the shops are filled with lots of sweet treats. These are incredibly enticing however could potentially put children at risk of choking. Mini eggs and any small treats could possibly become stuck in your child’s throat. We offer some advice to make this Easter a safer time for you and your family.

How do I know if my child is choking?

They are unable to breathe, cry, or cough

They show signs of distress

What to do:

St John Ambulance has issued choking advice for children under 12 months old.

Cough it out

Encourage them to cough and remove any obvious obstruction from their mouth.

If coughing fails to work, you need to give five sharp back blows.

Help them to lean forwards, supporting their upper body with one hand. With the heel of your other hand give them five sharp back blows between their shoulder blades.

After each back blow, check their mouth and pick out any obvious obstruction.

Do not sweep the mouth as this could push the object further down the throat.

Squeeze it out

If back blows fail to clear the obstruction, give five abdominal thrusts.

To do this, stand behind them and put your arms around the child's waist.

Place one hand in a clenched fist between their belly button and the bottom of their chest.

With your other hand, grasp your fist and pull sharply inwards and upwards up to five times.

Check the mouth, after every thrust.

If it hasn’t cleared, called 999 for emergency help.

Repeat five back blows and five abdominal thrusts until help arrives, rechecking their mouth between every blow or thrust.

If the child becomes unresponsive at any point, prepare to start CPR.

All children who have received abdominal thrusts should be seen in hospital, even if the obstruction has cleared.

If your child has stopped breathing?

If you find that your child is unresponsive and not breathing, shout for help or get a second person to call 999 immediately, while you start CPR. Put your phone on speaker:

Breathe

Place them on a firm surface and open their airway. Place one hand on their forehead to tilt their head back and use two fingers from the other hand to gently lift the chin.

If you are trained to do so and feel comfortable, give five initial rescue breaths.

With the head is still tilted, take a breath and put your mouth around the child’s to make a seal.

Pump

You will then need to give 30 chest compressions.

Kneel by the child and put one hand in the centre of the child’s chest.

Push down a third of the depth of the chest.

Release the pressure allowing the chest to come back up fully.

Repeat this 30 times at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute (think ‘Staying Alive’).

Repeat

Give two rescue breaths followed by 30 chest compressions.

Continue CPR until help arrives.

It’s worth brushing up on your first aid knowledge so you’re prepared in case something goes wrong or you’re faced with an emergency.

Simple first aid techniques like recognising a cardiac arrest, starting chest compressions, relieving choking, and how to stop a bleed are always important skills to learn and can make all the difference in an emergency.

You should always call 999 in a serious medical emergency.

St John Ambulance runs Paediatric First Aid courses, where anyone can join through our website (sja.org.uk). The charity also has lots of free resources online, including its YouTube channel, where anyone can learn how to save a life.