East Lancashire Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group in call for new members on 10th anniversary

Burnley-based East Lancashire Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group is to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with a call for new members.

The group, which meets at Sion Baptist Church in Church Street, was set up in 2015 to provide support those living with the those living with the debilitating health condition and their families.

To mark Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, the group will hold an open day on September 10th from 1pm to 3pm.

Rugina Choudhury, co-ordinator, said: “We have reached out to our local councillors, consultants, specialist nurses and managers from the East Lancashire NHS Hospitals Trust where our members are treated alongside the many speakers we have had over the years.”

The support group aims to make a positive impact on the quality of life of those affected by a debilitating lung condition by providing a safe caring environment to share their common experiences whilst educating on a variety of topics affecting daily life.

Rugina added: “Over the years, many different speakers have provided valuable information and resources to patients and their carers/families. In addition, the support group aims to have a social element by engaging in activities organised such as bingo, pub quizzes, charity nights etc to boost morale, encourage attendance and raise awareness.

“The primary focus of our group has always been to provide patients and their carers and families a safe environment to discuss their experiences, knowledge, feelings, gain peer support in understanding their conditions and how best to manage it.

“The group aims to bring in speakers to educate on many topics relevant to their condition or circumstances. This includes specialist information and guidance from clinicians/consultants as well as raising awareness on recent developments in treatments and trial opportunities, talks on mental, physical and emotional well-being, finances, dietary information and much more.

“Furthermore, we endeavour to signpost carers and patients to any other national support services as well as taking feedback to assess and improve our services. We take patient ideas on board for future meetings and aim to facilitate and steer the group in a manner that suits all their needs.”