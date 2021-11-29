East Lancashire microbiology team praised for 'tireless' Covid test work
East Lancashire's Microbiology Team have been lauded for their tireless work delivering results for thousands of Covid tests from across local hospitals, as well as maintaining their high-quality routine work.
The team were named East Lancashire Hospitals Trust's Employee of the Month for October.
In response to the pandemic, the team implemented a new PCR laboratory and learnt how to utilise new technologies, enabling the best care by providing timely COVID test results to staff across multiple hospital sites.
Interim chief executive Martin Hodgson said the team had shown resilience whilst these rapid changes have been put in place, putting patient needs first with many staff working extra hours to ensure that care and treatment is not compromised.
The team also work on call to make sure requests are delivered promptly, making sure the right care can be provided for patients at the right time.
“Our colleagues in Microbiology are some of the Trust’s unsung heroes,” said Martin.
“If you don’t visit the lab, you may not see them, but their hard work is clearly visible in their quick responses and reliable delivery of test results.
“Without them, our frontline clinical staff wouldn’t have the information they need to provide the highest standard of care for our patients. They are an integral part of our ELHT family and I am delighted to have presented this award to the team to thank them for all they have done.”