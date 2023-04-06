The team are glowing with pride after being recognised for outstanding service to the local community after being nominated by a member of the public who said: “The team has gone above and beyond to look after their patients through the pandemic and beyond. True heroes, whose care is second to none.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working closely with other district nursing teams in East Lancashire, Pendle district nurses help provide complex clinical care to patients living in their own homes. They also support patients and their families with palliative and end of life care.

District nurse, Emma Whitfield, holds the Pride of Barnoldswick Award alongside the Pendle East district nurses

Clinical team leader Leeann Fisher said: “I am incredibly proud of the team and very grateful for the recognition of all the hard work that the team provides.

“Nursing in the community is an absolute privilege and to be a part of a patient's journey from discharge is extremely rewarding. Being invited into a patient's home where we laugh together and also cry together cannot be experienced anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being recognised for this brings such an uplift for the team, especially during busy times. We have the award in the office as a daily reminder of the amazing nursing care that we are delivering in the community daily.”