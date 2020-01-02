East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s employee of the month went 'above and beyond'

A healthcare assistant at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital who was commended for the compassionate care she provides patients has been honoured with East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s latest Employee of the Month award.



Anne Duxbury, a member of the nursing team on the Respiratory Assessment Unit (Ward C10), was praised by a patient and two family members who took the time and trouble to nominate her for the hospital’s top staff award.

The patient, Eileen Holden, died in hospital, but wrote during her stay that: “Anne has gone above and beyond in her duty of personal care to me and my family. Anne always put my needs first, ensuring that I was always clean and comfortable, treated with respect, dignity and compassion.”

Anne was presented with her award by ELHT Chief Executive Kevin McGee during a surprise ceremony organised by C10 ward manager, Joanne Mohammed.

“From the time I met Anne it was so obvious that she understands the need to support the whole family, not just the patient,” said Eileen’s daughter, Alison Smith.

“It was comforting to see a friendly face, yet always respectful. Patients were always treated with respect, dignity and compassion.”

Anne’s name is now added on the shortlist for the ELHT ‘Employee of the Year’ award which will be presented at the Trust’s STAR Awards ceremony taking place in the spring.

Chief executive Kevin McGee said: “My favourite part of this job is presenting the employee of the month award, as it brings me great pleasure to ensure that our staff’s hard work does not go unrecognised.”