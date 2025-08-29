East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust leads national study in jaw fracture surgery

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) supported by the Lancashire Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) has launched a major new clinical trial aimed at improving care for patients undergoing surgery for jaw fractures across the NHS.

The Trust has embarked on the MANTRA (MANdibular Trauma and Antibiotic use) trial which focuses on determining whether antibiotics administered after surgery for jaw fractures can reduce the likelihood of infection.

Jaw fractures, which affect over 6,000 people a year in the UK, often require surgery. However, this carries risk of infection with one in 10 patients affected.

The MANTRA trial will compare three different antibiotic strategies already in use across the NHS to see which approach best reduces infection risk while minimising unnecessary use. The use of antibiotics after surgery currently ranges from no antibiotics to high-dose regimens.

The MANTRA team at ELHT

Chief Investigator of the MANTRA trial and Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Head and Neck Surgeon Professor Panos Kyzas said: “Reducing and optimising antibiotic use is vital, not only for individual patient safety, but also for the long-term sustainability of the NHS. The trial’s legacy will benefit patients, surgeons and trainees alike. Now is the time to embrace research quality and truly practice evidence-based medicine.”

ELHT’s Lead Research Nurse Iram Asif added: “The study represents the Trust’s commitment to not only advancing the care we provide, but ensuring our patients have access to cutting-edge care and innovative treatments. We’re excited to be part of a research study that will potentially provide more effective treatment for patients.”

The study is sponsored by ELHT and supported by a £2.5 million grant from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and it is delivered in collaboration with the Lancashire Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) at the University of Lancashire, alongside researchers from universities and hospitals across the UK.

The trial will recruit 2,841 patients from approximately 30 NHS hospitals and patient involvement has been central to the development of the trial.

Director for Research and Innovation at ELHT Dr Srikanth Chukkambotla praised the collaborative effort: “I would like to congratulate the MANTRA team, ELHT research department and Lancashire CTU for their success so far in securing the grant, opening sites, and beginning patient recruitment. This is going to be a practice-changing trial within the Oral and Maxillofacial specialty.”

ELHT’s involvement in studies like this plays a key role in advancing healthcare through research and innovation. By conducting trials like MANTRA, the Trust strives to improve patient care and contribute to the wider scientific and healthcare community by strengthening the care pathway available to patients.