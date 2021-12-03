East Lancashire hospitals caring for 33 coronavirus patients

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30th was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by nine in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 42.

Across England there were 6,123 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30th, with 806 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The Royal Blackburn Hospital

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators, which has decreased by 6%.