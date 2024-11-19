Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Lancashire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Lancashire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Slaidburn Health Centre - Townend, Slaidburn There were 212 survey forms sent out to patients at Slaidburn Health Centre in Townend, Slaidburn. The response rate was 47%, with 98 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 91% said it was very good and 6% said it was fairly good.

2 . Withnell Health Centre - Withnell, Chorley There were 228 survey forms sent out to patients at Withnell Health Centre in Withnell, Chorley. The response rate was 42%, with 95 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good.

3 . New Longton Surgery - New Longton, Preston There were 236 survey forms sent out to patients at New Longton Surgery in New Longton, Preston. The response rate was 44%, with 103 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 85% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.