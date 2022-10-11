Covid symptoms autumn 2022: Is it Covid, a cold or the flu? How to tell the difference if you're suffering with seasonal symptoms
As temperatures drop and winter approaches, people in Lancashire are being struck down by a variety of symptoms, but aren’t sure whether they’re suffering from Covid, a cold or the flu.
The most common symptoms of Covid-19 in the early stages of the pandemic were a fever, cough and new loss of taste or smell.
However, a lot of sufferers are reporting a sore throat as one of the first symptoms of the latest Covid strain this autumn.
Covid-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the strain of coronavirus that first emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Most Popular
Influenza (flu) is also a respiratory illness that affects your lungs, but flu is caused by a different kind of virus, instead of a coronavirus. Flu can be dangerous, which is why those with underlying medical conditions like heart disease or diabetes are offered a flu jab at this time of year.
Colds are caused by many different viruses, but most commonly a rhinovirus or a coronavirus. A cold only affects your upper respiratory tract (your nose and throat), not your lungs. Colds usually aren't serious.
Here are the symptoms of all three and how you can tell them apart: The Covid main symptoms are highlighted in bold.
Covid-19
Sore throat – usually (reported by Covid sufferers this autumn)
Cough – usually (dry)
Muscle aches – usually
Tiredness – usually
Runny or stuffy nose – usually
Fever – usually
New loss of taste or smell – usually
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – usually
Diarrhea – sometimes
Nausea or vomiting – sometimes
Sneezing – rarely
A cold
Cough – usually
Muscle aches – sometimes
Tiredness – sometimes
Sneezing – sometimes
Sore throat – sometimes
Runny or stuffy nose – usually
Fever – sometimes
Diarrhea – never
Nausea or vomiting – never
New loss of taste or smell – sometimes (if nose is blocked)
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – rarely
The flu
Cough – usually
Muscle aches – usually
Tiredness – usually
Sneezing – sometimes
Sore throat – usually
Runny or stuffy nose – usually
Fever – sometimes
Diarrhea – never
Nausea or vomiting – sometimes
New loss of taste or smell – rarely
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – rarely