Covid infection rate in Burnley far higher than national average

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 17,800 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,754.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,742 over the period, to 7,807,036.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Burnley.

Burnley

The dashboard shows 293 people had died in the area by September 30th (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 19,301 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 55,244 people had received both jabs by September 29th (Wednesday) – 70% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.