Urgent need for more steward volunteers at vaccination site in Burnley

Requests for steward volunteers have soared in recent weeks and there are now more 2,000 shifts that need filling in sites across the country every day.

The North-West has seen a growing need for steward volunteers, with the NHS calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need.

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

Requests for steward volunteers at vaccination centres have soared in recent weeks. Photo: Getty

Stoneyholme and Daneshouse youth and community centre in Burnley is one of the sites that has been identified as needing more help.

People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up.

Shifts usually last up to six hours with expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout. There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.

"There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need. If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”

Andrew Clarke, a steward volunteer from the North-West said: “I like working in a team environment, so the steward volunteer role came naturally to me. I love meeting new people, I am very sociable and one of the jobs as a steward is to help with queue management, so I will often be chatting to everyone in the queues, asking how they are, where they are from.

"I have met some interesting people along the way.