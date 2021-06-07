Three quarters of all adults in Burnley and Padiham have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine

So far, 84,375 vaccines have been administered across the borough, including to the 32,020 people, who have now received both doses and are fully vaccinated – giving them the maximum possible protection against the virus.

The latest figures show 75% of all adults have received their first jab, with half of the adult population now fully protected with both doses.

The Government remains on track to meet its target of offering every adult a vaccine by the end of July with those over 30 years old able to come forward to get their first dose.

Commenting on the figures, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, who received his first dose at the end of May, said: “Thanks to the continued success of our vaccine programme, and the efforts of everybody in in Burnley and Padiham, we are making huge progress in emerging from this pandemic.

“We know vaccines remain our best defence against the virus, and the case for getting vaccinated has never been clearer. That’s why I am encouraging everyone to come forward for the jab when they get invited."

To give those most at risk the greatest protection possible, the Government is also accelerating the delivery of second doses by reducing the period between the two courses from eight weeks to 12 and will launch a booster programme in the autumn - backed by 60 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In just under six months since the world’s first approved vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine, was administered in the UK, Britain’s vaccination programme is already having a significant impact in reducing hospitalisations and deaths, saving more than 13,200 lives in England alone.

Through the the Vaccine Taskforce, another 500 million vaccines, including over 210 million doses of the Pfizer, Oxford-Astrazenca and Moderna vaccines have now been secured.

Commenting, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I am incredibly pleased that over three quarters of UK adults have had their first dose. This is an incredible step forward in the largest and most successful vaccination programme in our history.

“Although we’ve come so far in less than six months since the world’s first authorised jab was given in the UK, our vital work is not done. We must redouble our efforts on the second dose to ensure as many people as possible have maximum protection.”