These are the areas of Burnley with the highest infection rates in the last week

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show that 10 neighbourhoods in Burnley recorded a rate of higher than 400 per 100,000 in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods had the highest rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.

1. Whittlefield & Rose Grove 26 new cases were recorded in Whittlefield & Rose Grove, an decrease of 27.8%. The current rolling rate is 410.7.

2. Cliviger, Worsthorne & Lane Bottom 21 new cases were recorded in Cliviger, Worsthorne & Lane Bottom, an increase of 110%. The current rolling rate is 418.2.

3. Hapton & Lowerhouse 25 new cases were recorded in Hapton & Lowerhouse, an increase of 31.6%. The current rolling rate is 424.9.

4. Rose Hill & Burnley Wood 43 new cases were recorded in Rose Hill & Burnley Wood, an increase of 4.9%. The current rolling rate is 426.8.