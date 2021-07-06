These are the areas of Burnley with the highest infection rates in the last week
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions are lifted on the 19 July, after Boris Johnson yesterday confirmed his plans for removing all remaining coronavirus rules in England.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show that 10 neighbourhoods in Burnley recorded a rate of higher than 400 per 100,000 in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods had the highest rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.
