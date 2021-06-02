These are the 10 Lancashire areas where Covid rates are rising fastest
A number of areas across Lancashire have seen a surge in cases in the last week.
Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 623 new cases in the seven days to May 27, the equivalent of 416.2 cases per 100,000 people.
However, a number of other Lancashire areas have also recorded some of the biggest week-on-week increases for Covid cases across the UK.
The latest figures show the 10 areas of the county that have seen a surge in infections in the latest seven-day period, with a rolling infection rate well above 50 per 100,000 people.
Here we reveal which 10 areas have seen the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 27, 2021.