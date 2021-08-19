Slight rise in Pendle Covid cases

The age group with most cases is 10 - 19 year olds with 39 cases, followed by 40 - 49 year olds with 34 cases and 30 - 39 year olds with 33 cases.

Thankfully there have been no deaths this week and the infection rate has reduced slightly to 236.6 per 100,000.

It is now possible for people aged 16 and over in Pendle to get their first dose of the vaccine and young people are being urged to get vaccinated.

Pendle's cases have risen slightly

Anyone who missed getting vaccinated when it was first offered to them is being encouraged to take up the vaccine to help protect them and others against the virus.

In Pendle 76.2% of adults have had their first dose. And 64.7% have had their second dose.

Details on local vaccinations and testing for the virus are on Pendle Council's website: www.pendle.gov.uk/coronavirus

The website also includes the changes to the Government rules on self-isolation which were introduced on Monday August 16th.

People who are double vaccinated or under 18 no longer have to self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The Government is advising people in this situation to take a full PCR test and self-isolate if it’s positive, or if you have Covid symptoms which are:

a high temperature

a new, continuous cough