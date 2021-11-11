Number of jabs delivered at Burnley Mall tops 100,000

Based in the former Next store in Charter Walk, the centre opened in February last year and offer vaccines seven days a week, offering a convenient alternative to GP and pharmacy services.

Members of the public can access first and second doses of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer, crucial booster jabs and vaccinations for 12-15 year olds, either by booking on the National Booking Service or via walk-ins.

Although walk-ins are available, eligible people are advised to book to avoid long waiting times or being turned away if the centre is busy with booked appointments,

The centre at Charter Walk

Parents can also use the national booking service to book their child’s jab or through the ongoing schools programme.

Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System, said: “What an amazing achievement – 100,000 vaccines in less than 10 months. A huge thank you and congratulations to everyone who has been involved, particularly the staff at the centre and volunteers who keep the site flowing smoothly. And a massive thank you to the public who have answered the call and come forward for their vaccinations when asked.

“A great deal of work went into setting up these sites, particularly when they are not in health setting. But it was important that the vaccination programme was available locally and in convenient settings for the public to access.

“We continue to be extremely grateful to all our wider partners including Lancashire County Council, Cumbria County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackpool Council, our district councils, Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service, the military, police, local businesses and many more.”

Tony McDonald, Executive Director of Integrated Care, Partnerships and Resilience for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "This is a truly remarkable and humbling milestone and a testament to all colleagues working in our Mass Vaccination Centre at Burnley Mall as well as the commitment, dedication, creativity and ingenuity of all organisations involved to protecting the health and well-being of our local communities.

“This collective and supreme effort has galvanised a magnificent response from the public for which we are truly grateful not least given the devastating impact Covid-19 has had locally and beyond but which the vaccine offers us a route out and a return to a more normal life.

"Now we have achieved this milestone, we want to achieve more so please do come forward if you’ve not had your Covid-19 jab yet or the booster and are eligible to receive this. It is safe, it is effective and you will be protecting yourself, your loved ones and your community."

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council's executive member for health and wellbeing, said: "It's down to the support from the public and the hard work of all the staff and volunteers at the vaccination centre that we've been able to mark this marvellous achievement. We've not won the war against Covid yet but getting vaccinated has given us a fighting chance of beating the virus and a provided a way forward out of this pandemic."