North West records nearly 3,000 new Covid cases as Sajid Javid expected to announce when the next stage of restrictions can be lifted

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,732,434 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 14,876 people tested positive across the nation on Sunday (June 27).

These are the figures for the North West

People enter from a Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at the Cathedral in Blackburn.

In the North West today (Monday, June 28, 2021), there has been a total of 684,292 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 2,763 on the previous day.

There are currently 429 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 87 on ventilation.

A total of 63,185 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.

Of these deaths, 18,045 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,853 (Up from 22,789) +64

Blackpool - 10,622 (Up from 10,575) +47

Bolton - 33,274 (Up from 33,180) +94

Bury - 19,915 (Up from 19,812) +103

Cheshire East - 23,294 (Up from 23,216) +78

Cheshire West and Chester - 23,918 (Up from 23,828) +90

Cumbria - 29,688 (Up from 29,636) +52

Knowsley - 18,368 (Up from 18,300) +68

Lancashire - 112,511 (Up from 112,035) +476

Liverpool - 52,361 (Up from 52,135) +226

Manchester - 62,079 (Up from 61,772) +307

Oldham - 25,540 (Up from 25,348) +192

Rochdale - 23,894 (Up from 23,773) +121

Salford - 27,206 (Up from 27,081) +125

Sefton - 25,997 (Up from 25,875) +122

St Helens - 17,976 (Up from 17,927) +49

Stockport - 23,925 (Up from 23,853) +72

Tameside - 20,476 (Up from 20,393) +83

Trafford - 19,209 (Up from 19,104) +105

Warrington - 19,378 (Up from 19,291) +87

Wigan - 33,344 (Up from 33,146) +198

Wirral - 25,995 (Up from 25,917) +78

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.