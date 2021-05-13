No Covid deaths in Pendle for seventh week

Although the number of new cases this week is still low, they have more than doubled since last week. There have been 36 new cases in the last seven days - with cases up by 20 on last week's figures.

The age group with most cases is 30 - 39. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 9,719.

And the total number of deaths where Covid-19 is on the death certificate is 276.

The vaccine is working

With more restrictions lifting from Monday May 17th, Pendle Council is urging people to take the next steps safely.

Details on how to book a free local Covid test and about vaccinations, plus the Government's roadmap out of lockdown and stay safe guidelines are available on Pendle Council's website: