Local lockdowns: Preston, Burnley, Blackburn and Wigan among the council areas in Lancashire and the North West most likely to be hit by tier system as Delta variant cases increase
As concerns continue to grow around the Delta variant of Covid, local lockdowns could be necessary in controlling the spread of the virus.
Areas across the North West including, Blackburn and Darwen, Burnley, Bolton and Manchester have all seen a sustained surge in new cases of Covid, including the Delta variant.
Last year Government ministers made decisions around local restrictions using the following criteria:
- the rate of Covid cases per 100,000 people
- the rate of increase
- the prevalence among people aged 60 and over
- the positivity rate – which is the proportion of tests that come back positive (National average 0.7 as of May 20).
- pressure on the NHS
Based on last year's local lockdown criteria (with the exception of 'pressure on the NHS'), our data experts have identified the top 20 council areas currently at risk areas across the country, nine of which are in the North West.
Below are the council areas across Lancashire and the North West currently most at risk of local lockdown: