Latest Government figures showed that in the past week, the estimated number of people testing positive for coronavirus was 1,829,100 in England - or 1 in 30 people.

The true figure could be higher as people are no longer legally required to report positive tests, and might not test at all now that lateral flow tests are not provided free of charge.

Sakthi Karunanithi

"Need to be concerned”

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health in Lancashire, said: "We do need to be concerned about rising Covid cases.

"It's not having the same effect as two years ago because vaccinations have blunted this, but it still really knocks people out of it for a few days - it's exhausting and they end up being off work.

"And while people are not generally not getting ill enough to go into hospital, numbers are rising."

Lateral Flow Tests are no longer available free of charge

Dr Karunanithi is keen that people get vaccinated, return to wearing face coverings when inside shops and other busy areas, stay at home if they are ill and "keep doing the basics", such as meeting in open air settings, washing their hands and protecting the elderly and vulnerable.

He said: "A review has recently been published saying that long-distance air bourne transmission is possible in indoor settings, so there needs to be adequate ventilation and people need to meet outdoors wherever possible."