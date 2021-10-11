Covid vaccines: How many Lancashire teenagers have had their first jab
The number of under-18s who have taken up the option to have a Covid vaccination in Lancashire has been revealed.
Figures from the NHS show discrepancies across the county in terms of teenagers who have had at least one jab.
Chorley leads the way with 2,973 under-18s having had the first dose, some 12% of the estimated population in the area for that age group.
With the national average sitting at 8.4%, dropping slighting to 7.6% in the North West, Pendle props up the list in Lancashire with 5.3% of under-18s, 1,318 teenagers, having had the first jab.
The data is revealed as education unions urge stronger Covid measures in schools to prevent further disruption.
Most children in England aged 12-15 are currently being offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine by immunisation teams at schools.
Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) which advises the Government, said the uptake so far in this age group has been “really encouraging, but added: “I’m sure it will take time for confidence to build among many parents.”
See below for the full breakdown of figures for under-18s vaccinated across Lancashire with the number of people listed alongside the proportion of teenagers that represents.
Chorley 2,973 - 12%
South Ribble 2,521 - 11%
West Lancashire 2,422 - 10.6%
Ribble Valley 1,195 - 9.8%
Fylde 1,333 - 9.3%
Lancaster 2,596 - 9.1%
Wyre 1,848 - 8.9%
Preston 2,818 - 7.9%
Blackpool 2,174 - 7.1%
Rossendale 1,085 - 6.8%
Blackburn with Darwen 2,558 - 6%
Hyndburn 1,155 - 5.9%
Burnley 1,231 - 5.4%
Pendle 1,318 - 5.3%
