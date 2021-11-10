Little did we know back at the start of 2020 what an impact it would have across the globe.

Latest figures show of the 377 local areas in the UK, 65 (17%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 308 (82%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

But with the battle with the virus raging on, when was the actual peak? We've taken a look at the figures for Lancashire with some clear trends across the county.

We've considered what day so far has seen the highest number of Covid cases recorded, with data correct to November 2.

1. Blackburn Covid peaked in Blackburn on January 4, 2021, when there were 230 cases so far. In total, there have been 30.759 cases recorded. Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Covid peaked in Blackpool on July 16, 2021, when there were 220 cases. In total, there have been 23,258 cases recorded. Photo Sales

3. Burnley Covid peaked in Burnley on January 4, 2021, when there were 167 cases. In total, there have been 17,213 cases recorded. Photo Sales

4. Chorley Covid peaked in Chorley on July 15, 2021, when there were 173 cases. In total, there have been 18,279 cases recorded. Photo Sales