In all, every ward has numbers lower than the excess of the average for England, which is a case rate of 442.5 per 100,000 people.

In Lancashire that is 437.0 while Burnley itself comes in at 270.0.

It comes as the NHS delivered a record number of boosters last week. Around 1.7 million coronavirus booster jabs were given out – the highest weekly total yet, the NHS in England said.

The Covid case rate in Burnley is below the national average.

Padiham Total cases: 20 down 14 -41.2% Case rate per 100,000 people: 220.6

Bank Hall & Fulledge Total cases: 9 down 6 (-40.0%) Case rate per 100,000 people: 148.9

Hapton & Lowerhouse Total cases: 15 down 6 (-28.6%) Case rate per 100,000 people: 254.9