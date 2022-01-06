Covid near me: Lancashire records 5,899 cases in 24 hours as UK records 231 deaths

There have now been 282,431 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Thursday, January 6, 2022).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 355,029.

The Government said a further 231 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 149,515​.

These are the latest Covid cases in each area of Lancashire

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 40,141 (Up from 39,454) +687

Blackpool - 32,457 (Up from 31,766) +691

Burnley - 23,114 (Up from 22,695) +419

Chorley - 27,867 (Up from 27,442) +425

Fylde - 17,061 (Up from 16,706) +355

Hyndburn - 20,553 (Up from 20,194) +359

Lancaster - 29,554 (Up from 29,173) +381

Pendle - 21,372 (Up from 20,980) +392

Preston - 34,636 (Up from 34,157) +479

Ribble Valley - 15,133 (Up from 14,883) +250

Rossendale - 17,412 (Up from 17,183) +229

South Ribble - 26,314 (Up from 25,896) +418

West Lancs - 25,699 (Up from 25,295) +404

Wyre - 23,716 (Up from 23,306) +410