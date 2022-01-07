Covid near me: Lancashire records 5,178 cases in 24 hours as UK records 231 deaths
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 360,207 as of Friday, January 7.
There have now been 286,393 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Friday, January 7, 2022).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 360,207.
The Government said a further 229 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 149,744.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 40,748 (Up from 40,141) +607
Blackpool - 33,066 (Up from 32,457) +609
Burnley - 23,397 (Up from 23,114) +283
Chorley - 28,304 (Up from 27,867) +437
Fylde - 17,395 (Up from 17,061) +334
Hyndburn - 20,844 (Up from 20,553) +291
Lancaster - 29,938 (Up from 29,554) +384
Pendle - 21,574 (Up from 21,372) +202
Preston - 35,153 (Up from 34,636) +517
Ribble Valley - 15,282 (Up from 15,133) +149
Rossendale - 17,603 (Up from 17,412) +191
South Ribble - 26,732 (Up from 26,314) +418
West Lancs - 26,040 (Up from 25,699) +341
Wyre - 24,131 (Up from 23,716) +415
