Covid near me: Lancashire records 5,130 cases in 24 hours as UK records 77 deaths

The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 372,873 as of Monday, January 10.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 10th January 2022, 7:33 pm

There have now been 296,331 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Monday, January 10, 2022).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 372,873.

The Government said a further 77 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 150,230.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

These are the latest Covid cases in each area of Lancashire

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 42,249

Blackpool - 34,293

Burnley - 24,274

Chorley - 29,231

Fylde - 17,919

Hyndburn - 21,668

Lancaster - 30,854

Pendle - 22,364

Preston - 36,417

Ribble Valley - 15,782

Rossendale - 18,176

South Ribble - 27,618

West Lancs - 27,023

Wyre - 25,005

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

LancashireCovid-19Lancashire County CouncilGovernmentBlackpool