Covid near me: Lancashire records 3,670 cases in 24 hours as figures as UK records 334 deaths
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 349,130 as of Wednesday, January 5.
There have now been 277,910 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Wednesday, January 5, 2022).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 349,130.
The Government said a further 334 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 149,284.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 39,454
Blackpool - 31,766
Burnley - 22,695
Chorley - 27,442
Fylde - 16,706
Hyndburn - 20,194
Lancaster - 29,173
Pendle - 20,980
Preston - 34,157
Ribble Valley - 14,883
Rossendale - 17,183
South Ribble - 25,896
West Lancs - 25,295
Wyre - 23,306
