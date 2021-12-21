Covid in Burnley: are we in a better or worse situation than last Christmas?

However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country, including in [local authority].

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed in Burnley over the last year.

Case rates are higher in Burnley than they were last December.

The analysis covers the time period 13 December 2020 to 13 December 2021.

How many positive cases are there in Burnley?

This year (on 13 December) Burnley recorded 74 cases, 118% more than on the same day last year when 34 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Burnley?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Burnley.

Last year, Burnley recorded a total of 150 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 315.

This is a 110% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Burnley.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year, 15.7 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Burnley, while in 2021 the death rate is 3.4.

Death rates are based on a seven day rolling average.

How many people are in hospital in East Lancashire?

Hospital cases have also changed across East Lancashire in the past year.

Last year, on 14 December at East Lancashire NHS Hospitals Trust, there were 212 people in hospital and 15 people on mechanical ventilation beds, while this year there are 21 hospital cases and five people on mechanical ventilation beds.