Covid Burnley: Here are the areas with the highest Covid rates as ‘Freedom Day' arrives
England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Covid cases are on the rise across East Lancashire and the country.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:33 pm
The latest government figures show 6 out of 12 neighbourhoods in Burnley still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Burnley recorded 437 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 491.5 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing are now lifted in England, we reveal which Burnley neighbourhoods which saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people, and which saw cases fall.
