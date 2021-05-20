Caution urged in Pendle as Covid cases increase slightly
Pendle Council is urging residents to continue to be cautious as the number of coronavirus infections rose slightly this week.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 12:24 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 12:27 pm
There were 38 new cases reported on Thursday, with most in the 30 to 39 age group.
The figures mean that there is now an infection rate of 39.1 cases per 100,000 people in the borough and there have been a total of 9,754 cases.
Thankfully, no new deaths were again recorded, with the total remaining at 239 since the start of the pandemic.