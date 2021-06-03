Blackburn records over 160 new Covid cases in 24 as Indian variant 'dominant in UK'

There have now been 101,331 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 3).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 130,831.

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

The Covid-19 variant that originated in India is now believed to be dominant in the UK, with early evidence suggesting it may lead to an increased risk of being admitted to hospital compared with the Kent variant.

A total of 12,431 cases of the Indian variant, also known as the Delta variant, have been confirmed in the UK up to June 2, according to Public Health England (PHE).

This up 79 per cent from the previous week's total of 6,959.

Some 278 people with the Indian variant attended A&E in the most recent week, resulting in 94 people being admitted to hospital overnight.

This compares with 201 A&E attendances in the previous week, with 43 admissions.

The majority of admissions continue to be people who have not been vaccinated, PHE said.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "With this variant now dominant across the UK, it remains vital that we all continue to exercise as much caution as possible.

"The way to tackle variants is to tackle the transmission of Covid-19 as a whole. Work from home where you can, and practice 'hands, face, space, fresh air' at all times.

"If you are eligible and have not already done so, please come forward to be vaccinated and make sure you get your second jab. It will save lives."

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 20,065 (Up from 19,898) +167

Blackpool - 9,435 (Up from 9,410) +25

Burnley - 10,297 (Up from 10,257) +40

Chorley - 8,275 (Up from 8,252) +23

Fylde - 4,918 (Up from 4,907) +11

Hyndburn - 8,364 (Up from 8,322) +42

Lancaster - 9,629 (Up from 9,622) +7

Pendle - 9,917 (Up from 9,903) +14

Preston - 14,393 (Up from 14,341) +52

Ribble Valley - 4,765 (Up from 4,746) +19

Rossendale - 6,566 (Up from 6,525) +41

South Ribble - 8,433 (Up from 8,392) +41

West Lancs - 9,012 (Up from 8,999) +13

Wyre - 6,762 (Up from 6,747) +15

The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.