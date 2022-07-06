Deborah Armstrong, specialist optometrist at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “There were demonstrations of corneal foreign bodies being removed from animal eyes using needles and Alger brushes by consultant ophthalmologists.

"This was followed by supervised practise time for everyone to try out the skill. It is hoped that local publicity will lead to more patients being aware that they can visit their optometrist rather than A&E if they find themselves with a corneal foreign body that needs removal.