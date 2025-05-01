Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Colne homecare service has been given a glowing rating, having achieved “outstanding” in all areas in its first ever inspection.

The Care Quality Commission inspected Resurgence Case Management Limited, a service providing care to people in their own homes, between February and March.

Resurgence Case Management Limited, run by a provider of the same name, supports children, young people and adults. At the time of this inspection, they were supporting 17 people.

As well as the overall rating, the service achieved “outstanding” for safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership.

Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “To be rated outstanding for all five key questions, especially at a first inspection, is a phenomenal achievement that staff and leaders at Resurgence Case Management Limited should be proud of.

“Staff and leaders genuinely cared about people, which was evident in the person-centred care we witnessed. A relative told us the care of their loved one had been life-changing. They told us Resurgence were like a family and they were always there for any support they needed.

“Staff wrote care plans that were detailed and reviewed regularly with input from people using the service, their relatives, and external professionals, with whom the service had a developed an excellent working relationship.

“Staff were well-trained and extremely knowledgeable. Staff were generally paired with the same clients to ensure consistency, which is important for knowing people’s likes and dislikes and their communication preferences. For example, one person was visually impaired and had sensory processing difficulties. Staff knew this person well and knew they preferred to have staff explain what they were doing before doing it, rather than just touching them as they knew this could startle them.

“People were supported to be independent and find meaningful activities, such as home exercise programmes and gym memberships. A relative told us their loved one felt like they were able to be like a normal teenager, which was so important to them.

“Staff helped one client develop their independence skills, through role modelling, active participation and self-reflection, which enabled the person to move into their own property, find work, and enjoy a holiday.

“Resurgence Case Management Limited are a shining example of the standard of care that people should expect to receive. They are thoroughly deserving of their outstanding rating and other care organisations should look to this report to see what they can learn.”

What did inspectors conclude?

- Staff fully understood their role and responsibilities to protect people from abuse.

- There were detailed risk assessments and effective plans to manage hazard risks.

- People and their relatives felt at ease to raise concerns.

- The registered manager believed in the importance of learning lessons from incidents and implementing improvements to the service. The very low number of incidents and quality of the actions taken to mitigate risks showed that learning from events had been successful.

- Leaders and staff collaborated well with external partners to ensure continuity of care and seamless transitions between services.

- Leaders had put effective systems and processes to manage medicines well . Staff received advanced medicine training.

- Staff supported people to live healthier lives and reduce their future needs for care and support.