A vet practice manager has paid tribute to her dedicated and caring team as she steps down after almost three decades at the helm.

Liz Edmondson Day is taking early retirement to enjoy more time with her family after 28 years at Stanley House Veterinary Group which followed 12 years as a registered veterinary nurse.

Liz has played a key role in helping to transform Stanley House Vets into the modern and efficient practice it is today, overseeing its expansion and growth from a team of 23 to more than 80.

During her time, Liz has managed a major revamp at the practice’s main site in Colne as well as the opening of branches in Barnoldswick and Burnley, and a programme of investment in equipment and refurbishment projects.

Liz Edmondson Day surrounded by colleagues at Stanley House Vets

Liz joined in 1996 as a receptionist after suffering a back injury while lifting a dog during her role as a nurse at a neighbouring practice. It wasn’t long before she was promoted to practice manager as she took on increasingly more tasks as new employment laws and health and safety regulations came into force.

Clients turned up unannounced and queued down the street for appointments in her early days. Liz quickly brought in an appointment system which has evolved so that clients can now book appointments, request repeat prescriptions, make payments and even request a video consult with a vet by using a new app, PetsApp, as well as by phone or in person.

Sad to be saying farewell to her close-knit team, Liz is confident the practice remains in safe hands with clinical directors Leanne Duckworth and Yana Taylor, and Becky Harrison who has been promoted to practice manager after 10 years as assistant manager.

Liz said: “I am leaving the practice in a great place with a really dedicated, skilled and caring team. Stanley House will always be a massive part of my life and I am proud of what we have all achieved together.

“I am super proud of the team members I have watched grow and develop into amazing nurses, vets, team leaders, receptionists and the fabulous colleagues I have mentored in the office. I truly feel a practice manager’s job is all about supporting others to be their best.

“I feel gratitude for the happy times and stability. There has not been a day gone by that I have not wanted to go to work and I can honestly say I have loved my job. I am now excited for things to come in the future, to fulfil other dreams and goals in life.”

When two of the practice directors retired in 2021, Stanley House Vets joined VetPartners, the veterinary group made up of some of the UK’s most respected and trusted small animal, equine, mixed and farm practices and animal healthcare companies.

