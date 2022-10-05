News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Clitheroe's Brown Cow pub beefs up local's Great North Run fund-raiser for Burnley autism charity

A Clitheroe man who ran the Great North Run teamed up with his local pub to raise money for the Action for ASD charity.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:30 pm - 1 min read

Mr Gordon Robson completed the Great North Run on September 11th to raise money for the charity as he has a nephew on the autistic spectrum.

His local, the Brown Cow in Clitheroe, decided to beef up his funds by organising a head and beard shave.

Brown Cow landlady Laura Smithies said: “We dedcided to get the pub involved to help Gordon. Gordon agreed to undergo a head and beard shave.

Gordon Robson at the Great North Run

Most Popular

"We also held a raffle with prizes donated by Sainsbury’s and our lovely locals. We have just added up all the money and the events have raised £800.”

Read More

Read More
Burnley Town Hall's Victorian council chamber set to be closed for a further yea...

Action for ASD runs an autism support centre in Finsley Gate, Burnley, the only specialist provision in the East Lancashire offering support services, respite and leisure and recreational opportunities for children, young people and adults with an Autistic Spectrum Condition.

BurnleyClitheroe