Mr Gordon Robson completed the Great North Run on September 11th to raise money for the charity as he has a nephew on the autistic spectrum.

His local, the Brown Cow in Clitheroe, decided to beef up his funds by organising a head and beard shave.

Brown Cow landlady Laura Smithies said: “We dedcided to get the pub involved to help Gordon. Gordon agreed to undergo a head and beard shave.

Gordon Robson at the Great North Run

"We also held a raffle with prizes donated by Sainsbury’s and our lovely locals. We have just added up all the money and the events have raised £800.”