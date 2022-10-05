Clitheroe's Brown Cow pub beefs up local's Great North Run fund-raiser for Burnley autism charity
A Clitheroe man who ran the Great North Run teamed up with his local pub to raise money for the Action for ASD charity.
Mr Gordon Robson completed the Great North Run on September 11th to raise money for the charity as he has a nephew on the autistic spectrum.
His local, the Brown Cow in Clitheroe, decided to beef up his funds by organising a head and beard shave.
Brown Cow landlady Laura Smithies said: “We dedcided to get the pub involved to help Gordon. Gordon agreed to undergo a head and beard shave.
"We also held a raffle with prizes donated by Sainsbury’s and our lovely locals. We have just added up all the money and the events have raised £800.”
Action for ASD runs an autism support centre in Finsley Gate, Burnley, the only specialist provision in the East Lancashire offering support services, respite and leisure and recreational opportunities for children, young people and adults with an Autistic Spectrum Condition.