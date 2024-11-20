Clitheroe cancer survivor who climbed Kilimanjaro will be VIP at The Christie Charity's Christmas concert

By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 10:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Clitheroe man who battled a cancer rare for his age will be a VIP at a special charity Christmas concert.

Lee Penrose, who grew up in Burnley, was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia - a slow growing blood cancer - in 2011 when he was aged 31, which is especially young for this disease.

After recovering, Lee decided to climb Kilimanjaro in February with his friend Shaun Lister to fundraise for The Christie Charity, which had supported his treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now 46, he will talk about his experience at The Christie and his fundraising activities at the charity’s Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 10th, at Manchester Cathedral.

Lee Penrose, who grew up in Burnley, was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia - a slow growing blood cancer - in 2011.Lee Penrose, who grew up in Burnley, was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia - a slow growing blood cancer - in 2011.
Lee Penrose, who grew up in Burnley, was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia - a slow growing blood cancer - in 2011.

“Since my CLL diagnosis in 2011, The Christie has been an ever-present force for good in my life. The incredible staff perform daily miracles and I’m forever grateful.

Read More
Friends and colleagues of Ukraine refugee Matvey rally round after devastating c...

“To express my thanks, I wanted to raise funds for this extraordinary facility. Today, I’m thriving under their care and cherishing every moment - and I’m proud to be able to talk about this at The Christie Christmas Concert.”

Lee had 12 months of chemotherapy at The Christie’s haematology unit, under the care of Dr Adrian Bloor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lee Penrose, who grew up in Burnley, was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia - a slow growing blood cancer - in 2011.Lee Penrose, who grew up in Burnley, was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia - a slow growing blood cancer - in 2011.
Lee Penrose, who grew up in Burnley, was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia - a slow growing blood cancer - in 2011.

Once he had finished his treatment, he began fundraising for The Christie Charity by canoeing the length of the Caledonian Canal in Scotland, which is 60 miles (100km) long.

Since then, he has been closely monitored every six months and had remained in good health until the disease returned in late 2021 when it was more aggressive and needed specialist treatment.

Fortunately, he fully recovered, and went on to climb Kilimanjaro.

To donate to the charity, visit christie.nhs.uk or ring 0161 446 3988.

Related topics:Clitheroe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice