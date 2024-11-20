Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Clitheroe man who battled a cancer rare for his age will be a VIP at a special charity Christmas concert.

Lee Penrose, who grew up in Burnley, was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia - a slow growing blood cancer - in 2011 when he was aged 31, which is especially young for this disease.

After recovering, Lee decided to climb Kilimanjaro in February with his friend Shaun Lister to fundraise for The Christie Charity, which had supported his treatment.

Now 46, he will talk about his experience at The Christie and his fundraising activities at the charity’s Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 10th, at Manchester Cathedral.

“Since my CLL diagnosis in 2011, The Christie has been an ever-present force for good in my life. The incredible staff perform daily miracles and I’m forever grateful.

“To express my thanks, I wanted to raise funds for this extraordinary facility. Today, I’m thriving under their care and cherishing every moment - and I’m proud to be able to talk about this at The Christie Christmas Concert.”

Lee had 12 months of chemotherapy at The Christie’s haematology unit, under the care of Dr Adrian Bloor.

Once he had finished his treatment, he began fundraising for The Christie Charity by canoeing the length of the Caledonian Canal in Scotland, which is 60 miles (100km) long.

Since then, he has been closely monitored every six months and had remained in good health until the disease returned in late 2021 when it was more aggressive and needed specialist treatment.

Fortunately, he fully recovered, and went on to climb Kilimanjaro.

To donate to the charity, visit christie.nhs.uk or ring 0161 446 3988.