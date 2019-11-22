Christmas lights switch-on for Royal Blackburn Hospital

Christmas hospital visits for families will be a bit brighter from next week when the seasonal lights will be switched on at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

The event will take place in the main entrance of the hospital on Monday from 3-30pm, and will include performances from Blackburn People’s Choir and Darwen Brass Band.

The hospital’s charity ambassador, Blackburn Rovers’ star Darragh Lenihan, will be in attendance to meet fans, and to switch on the lights.

The charity’s Christmas Fayre will also be in full swing, and attendees can enjoy mince pies and refreshments too.