Children bunny hop their way to 'incredible' record funds for Pendleside Hospice

Children from 32 Burnley and Pendle schools and nurseries have bunny hopped their way to record funds for Pendleside Hospice.
By Laura Longworth
Published 31st May 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read

The junior and infant pupils have amassed £45,089 for the charity during its annual Bunny Hop in March and April – a £10,000 jump on last year.

Children dressed up in rabbit ears as made their way around obstacle courses at their school or nursery.

Leah Hooper, Pendleside’s Community Engagement Officer, said: “I am overwhelmed by the response from schools and nurseries this year.

The Pendleside Hospice team with their donations cheque from the Bunny Hop 2023.The Pendleside Hospice team with their donations cheque from the Bunny Hop 2023.
“Despite the cost-of-living crisis, teachers, children and their families have been so generous with their donations. We have gone over last year’s total by £10,000, which is just incredible, and I cannot thank them enough for their support for Pendleside.” 

Event sponsor Connect Childcare donated £1,000 and adopted a bunny mascot named Snowflake for the campaign.

The money raised will go directly to patient care, helping to continue free access to the services at the hospice. 

