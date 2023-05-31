Children bunny hop their way to 'incredible' record funds for Pendleside Hospice
The junior and infant pupils have amassed £45,089 for the charity during its annual Bunny Hop in March and April – a £10,000 jump on last year.
Children dressed up in rabbit ears as made their way around obstacle courses at their school or nursery.
Leah Hooper, Pendleside’s Community Engagement Officer, said: “I am overwhelmed by the response from schools and nurseries this year.
“Despite the cost-of-living crisis, teachers, children and their families have been so generous with their donations. We have gone over last year’s total by £10,000, which is just incredible, and I cannot thank them enough for their support for Pendleside.”
Event sponsor Connect Childcare donated £1,000 and adopted a bunny mascot named Snowflake for the campaign.
The money raised will go directly to patient care, helping to continue free access to the services at the hospice.