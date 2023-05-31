The junior and infant pupils have amassed £45,089 for the charity during its annual Bunny Hop in March and April – a £10,000 jump on last year.

Children dressed up in rabbit ears as made their way around obstacle courses at their school or nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah Hooper, Pendleside’s Community Engagement Officer, said: “I am overwhelmed by the response from schools and nurseries this year.

The Pendleside Hospice team with their donations cheque from the Bunny Hop 2023.

“Despite the cost-of-living crisis, teachers, children and their families have been so generous with their donations. We have gone over last year’s total by £10,000, which is just incredible, and I cannot thank them enough for their support for Pendleside.”

Event sponsor Connect Childcare donated £1,000 and adopted a bunny mascot named Snowflake for the campaign.