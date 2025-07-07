Charter House Resource Centre Unveils the Wellsystem Medical: A Revolutionary Massage Experience for All

By Maria Pierce
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 08:28 BST
Charter House Resource Centre is proud to announce the arrival of the Wellsystem Medical, a cutting-edge, medical-grade massage device now available to the local community. This revolutionary technology offers a fully customisable, water-powered massage experience—delivering clinically proven therapeutic benefits without the need to undress.

The Wellsystem Medical uses advances, temperature-controlled water jet technology to deliver a range of massage programs tailored to individual needs. With a simple remote control, users can adjust the intensity and target areas of their massage, making each session uniquely personal and effective.

-Clinically Proven Relief

This innovative device is designed to support those living with:

Charter House Resource Centre, Burnleyplaceholder image
  • Sciatica and cervical migraines
  • Poor circulation
  • Muscle and joint pain
  • Muscular fatigue
  • Sports injuries and chronic pain
  • Physical disabilities and mobility challenges
  • And much more

Whether you're seeking relief from persistent pain or support in your rehabilitation journey, the Wellsystem Medical offers a non-invasive, accessible solution.

- Accessibility

Thanks to the installation of a ceiling track hoist, this new facility is fully accessible to individuals with a wide range of mobility needs. The Wellsystem Medical is ideal for those who may find traditional massage therapies difficult or uncomfortable—providing all the benefits of hands-on therapy without the need to undress.

The Wellsystem Medical at Charter House Resourceplaceholder image
Beyond its physical health benefits, the Wellsystem Medical promotes deep relaxation and mental wellbeing, offering a calming, spa-like experience that rejuvenates both body and mind.

Now Available at Charter House Resource Centre

We invite you to experience this transformative therapy for yourself. Whether you're managing a long-term condition, recovering from injury, or simply in need of some well-deserved relaxation, the Wellsystem Medical is here to support your health and wellbeing.

Visit charterhouseburnley.co.uk or call us on 01282 429094 to learn more and schedule your personalised session.

