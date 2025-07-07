Charter House Resource Centre Unveils the Wellsystem Medical: A Revolutionary Massage Experience for All
The Wellsystem Medical uses advances, temperature-controlled water jet technology to deliver a range of massage programs tailored to individual needs. With a simple remote control, users can adjust the intensity and target areas of their massage, making each session uniquely personal and effective.
-Clinically Proven Relief
This innovative device is designed to support those living with:
- Sciatica and cervical migraines
- Poor circulation
- Muscle and joint pain
- Muscular fatigue
- Sports injuries and chronic pain
- Physical disabilities and mobility challenges
- And much more
Whether you're seeking relief from persistent pain or support in your rehabilitation journey, the Wellsystem Medical offers a non-invasive, accessible solution.
- Accessibility
Thanks to the installation of a ceiling track hoist, this new facility is fully accessible to individuals with a wide range of mobility needs. The Wellsystem Medical is ideal for those who may find traditional massage therapies difficult or uncomfortable—providing all the benefits of hands-on therapy without the need to undress.
Beyond its physical health benefits, the Wellsystem Medical promotes deep relaxation and mental wellbeing, offering a calming, spa-like experience that rejuvenates both body and mind.
Now Available at Charter House Resource Centre
We invite you to experience this transformative therapy for yourself. Whether you're managing a long-term condition, recovering from injury, or simply in need of some well-deserved relaxation, the Wellsystem Medical is here to support your health and wellbeing.
Visit charterhouseburnley.co.uk or call us on 01282 429094 to learn more and schedule your personalised session.