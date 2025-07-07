Charter House Resource Centre Unveils the Wellsystem Medical: A Revolutionary Massage Experience for All

Charter House Resource Centre is proud to announce the arrival of the Wellsystem Medical, a cutting-edge, medical-grade massage device now available to the local community. This revolutionary technology offers a fully customisable, water-powered massage experience—delivering clinically proven therapeutic benefits without the need to undress.

The Wellsystem Medical uses advances, temperature-controlled water jet technology to deliver a range of massage programs tailored to individual needs. With a simple remote control, users can adjust the intensity and target areas of their massage, making each session uniquely personal and effective.

-Clinically Proven Relief

This innovative device is designed to support those living with:

Sciatica and cervical migraines

Poor circulation

Muscle and joint pain

Muscular fatigue

Sports injuries and chronic pain

Physical disabilities and mobility challenges

And much more

Whether you're seeking relief from persistent pain or support in your rehabilitation journey, the Wellsystem Medical offers a non-invasive, accessible solution.

- Accessibility

Thanks to the installation of a ceiling track hoist, this new facility is fully accessible to individuals with a wide range of mobility needs. The Wellsystem Medical is ideal for those who may find traditional massage therapies difficult or uncomfortable—providing all the benefits of hands-on therapy without the need to undress.

The Wellsystem Medical at Charter House Resource

Beyond its physical health benefits, the Wellsystem Medical promotes deep relaxation and mental wellbeing, offering a calming, spa-like experience that rejuvenates both body and mind.

Now Available at Charter House Resource Centre

We invite you to experience this transformative therapy for yourself. Whether you're managing a long-term condition, recovering from injury, or simply in need of some well-deserved relaxation, the Wellsystem Medical is here to support your health and wellbeing.

Visit charterhouseburnley.co.uk or call us on 01282 429094 to learn more and schedule your personalised session.