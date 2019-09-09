Charity walkers ready for 24-mile Preston-to-Burnley trek for Motor Neurone Disease research

Dozens of hardy charity walkers are gearing up to walk from Preston to Burnley for Motor Neurone Disease research in what will be the event's fifth annual iteration.

Not for the faint-hearted, the walk encompasses a 24-mile trek from the hospital to Burnley Fire Station and is out to raise awareness around Motor Neurone Disease and crucial funds for raising funds for Royal Preston Hospital's Motor Neurone Disease Care & Research Centre and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Organised by Julie Sala, a MND Nurse Specialist at the research centre who lost her husband Santino to MND, the event has raised over £20,000 to date, with last year's pilgrimage seeing a swathe of doctors, nurses, physios, occupational therapists, friends, family, and charitable walkers from as far as Leeds and Liverpool getting involved in the eight-hour hike.

With there being a monthly support group for those impacted by MND at the fire station, a few firefighters from Burnley Fire Station have this year gotten firmly on board with the operation alongside around 70 other people so far.

"We have lots of surprises planned for the day," said Julie, with more pledging to get involved every day. "Argos have very kindly offered to supply food and drink for all the walkers along with The Lawrence Hotel, Mooch Cafe, and The Hardware Store, so we're all going to be well fed.

"We're again hoping to raise lots of funds and awareness for MND," Julie added.